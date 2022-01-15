Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,795 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) by 5.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCA. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 109.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 164.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the second quarter valued at about $709,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 659.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BBCA opened at $68.30 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 1 year low of $52.88 and a 1 year high of $69.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.79.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.