Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 29,711 Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,711 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMC opened at $20.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.09. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 20,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $459,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Chris A. Cox sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $1,327,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,801,654 shares of company stock valued at $59,728,634 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

