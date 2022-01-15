Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 5,503 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 149.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RY shares. dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $80.53 and a 1 year high of $117.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.46.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.59%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

