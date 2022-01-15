Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.06 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 341.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 234.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYD opened at $24.83 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.24.

