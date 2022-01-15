Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.14 Million Stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,460 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDLV. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,849,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,275,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,798,000 after acquiring an additional 298,046 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,863,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 124.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 27,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.57. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $32.50.

