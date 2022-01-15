Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after buying an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after buying an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after buying an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,455,000 after buying an additional 549,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPCE opened at $10.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $300,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPCE. UBS Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Virgin Galactic from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.35.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

