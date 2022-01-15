Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL) by 2,854.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,368 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $3,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KJUL. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,469,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 263.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $901,000.

KJUL opened at $26.04 on Friday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $27.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.34.

