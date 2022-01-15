Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,129 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the period.

Shares of ULST opened at $40.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $40.65.

