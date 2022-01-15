Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,619 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 100.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 99.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $5.39 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd.

