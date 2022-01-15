Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Ur-Energy were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 519.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. 26.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective (up previously from $2.10) on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Ur-Energy from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.45. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ur-Energy news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director W. William Boberg sold 42,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $78,156.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 628,267 shares of company stock worth $1,131,034 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ur-Energy Profile

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

