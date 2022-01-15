Advisory Services Network LLC Purchases 6,001 Shares of Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Procure Space ETF (NYSEARCA:UFO) by 400.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,001 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Procure Space ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UFO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 316.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Procure Space ETF by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the second quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the third quarter worth $267,000.

NYSEARCA UFO opened at $26.00 on Friday. Procure Space ETF has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $32.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49.

