Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 24,634 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 78.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,634 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BXMT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,805,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 46,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXMT opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $34.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 54.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.88%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BXMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 832 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $27,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry N. Nassau bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.73 per share, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,469 shares of company stock worth $79,567. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

