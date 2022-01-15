Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 64.6% from the December 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the second quarter worth $4,705,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,950,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 560,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,599 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Aequi Acquisition by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.76. Aequi Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.50.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

