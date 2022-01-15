AGF Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

AGF Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,760 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Waste Connections worth $55,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 10.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,499,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,383,336,000 after buying an additional 1,103,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,786,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,774,000 after buying an additional 495,097 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,720,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,111,000 after buying an additional 154,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after buying an additional 405,915 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 3.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,272,000 after buying an additional 70,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WCN opened at $125.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $133.44 and a 200 day moving average of $129.58.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

