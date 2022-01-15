AGF Investments Inc. Has $36.72 Million Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

AGF Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 47.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 481,674 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $36,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after buying an additional 532,612 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,366,000 after buying an additional 411,522 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after buying an additional 410,011 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.71.

Shares of NYSE LNC opened at $74.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.16. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 10,922 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $802,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 over the last three months. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

