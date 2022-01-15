AGF Investments Inc. Has $48.89 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AGF Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 937,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287,046 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $48,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after purchasing an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,203,000 after purchasing an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $64.06 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $64.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on AFL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

