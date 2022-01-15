AGF Investments Inc. Has $63.79 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,041,158 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,435 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $63,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,975,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,397,000 after acquiring an additional 215,517 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after buying an additional 501,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,136,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,781,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,612,000 after purchasing an additional 105,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,161,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,551,000 after buying an additional 127,030 shares in the last quarter.

QSR opened at $57.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.18 and a 12 month high of $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day moving average of $61.34.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.65.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $265,958.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

