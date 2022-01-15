AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 348,205 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 48.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348,205 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $80,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 125.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 138.2% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magna International alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

MGA stock opened at $89.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG).

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.