AGF Investments Inc. Purchases 47,448 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,448 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Thomson Reuters worth $30,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the third quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 14.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.3% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 55,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRI opened at $109.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $78.04 and a twelve month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.327 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

