AGF Investments Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,026 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,075 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $24,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $24,021,793,000 after purchasing an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $151.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $276.18 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $142.04 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

