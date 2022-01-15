AGF Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Newmont by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 7.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Newmont in the second quarter valued at about $46,397,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at $61.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.13. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. raised their target price on shares of Newmont to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. CIBC cut shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.60.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $232,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $1,517,425. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.