AGF Investments LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 34.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 43.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 26,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 170,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of ALLO opened at $13.28 on Friday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $39.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.27.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.