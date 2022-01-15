AGF Investments LLC Purchases 5,434 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,434 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 202,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 178,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 14,416 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,432,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 508,967 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $770,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,401,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 107,066 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl B. Feldbaum sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $352,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $328.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

