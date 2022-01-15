Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $300,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE AGTI opened at $20.08 on Friday. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $262.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGTI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

