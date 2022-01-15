Aimia (TSE:AIM) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.67

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.67 and last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 50515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.35.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Aimia from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market cap of C$503.13 million and a P/E ratio of -39.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.25.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

