Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 2,896.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 183,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,580 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $30,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,903,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513,275 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 67.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,295,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock Xiii GP LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $862,284,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.79.

In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb stock opened at $163.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion and a PE ratio of -13.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $129.71 and a one year high of $219.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.28.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.