Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 113.4% in December

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the December 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 18,645 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 52,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 24,553 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

