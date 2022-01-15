Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Short Interest Up 113.4% in December

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,500 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the December 15th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ AKTX opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.64. Akari Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.21.
Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.
Akari Therapeutics Company Profile
Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
