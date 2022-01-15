Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akouos, Inc. is a precision genetic medicine company. It develops gene therapies to restore, improve and preserve physiologic hearing. The Company’s product candidate includes AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene. Akouos, Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ AKUS opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Akouos has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.71.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Akouos will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKUS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Akouos by 9,144.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 170,458 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Akouos during the third quarter worth about $4,819,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Akouos by 56.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,875 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Akouos by 40.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Akouos by 2.4% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,570,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 61,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

