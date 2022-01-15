Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akoya Biosciences Inc. offers comprehensive single-cell imaging solutions which allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. The company offer distinct solutions, the CODEX(R) and Phenoptics(TM) platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational and clinical research. Akoya Biosciences Inc. is based in MARLBOROUGH, Mass. “

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.42. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 67.77% and a negative net margin of 59.91%. The company had revenue of $13.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.13 per share, with a total value of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,934,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $1,510,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $8,544,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $5,097,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $2,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.24% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

