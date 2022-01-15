Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.22

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.22 and traded as high as C$18.92. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$18.61, with a volume of 109,616 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AD.UN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.89.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$841.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. This is a positive change from Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.28%.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)

Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

