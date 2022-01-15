Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.00.

NYSE:ALK opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.69 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alaska Air Group has a 1-year low of $46.26 and a 1-year high of $74.25.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $96,696.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $268,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $465,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

