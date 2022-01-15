Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $30.94 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a fifty-two week low of $15.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 80,175.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 400,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,283,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,227,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

