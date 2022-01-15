Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 84.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at about $2,268,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.2% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 65.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 15,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

ARE opened at $210.28 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.37 and a 52-week high of $224.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.86 and a 200-day moving average of $203.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 46.78%. The business had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

Featured Story: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.