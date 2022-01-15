Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) traded up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.19. 1,964 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 6,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.39.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alger 35 ETF stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alger 35 ETF (NYSEARCA:ATFV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of Alger 35 ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Alger 35 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alger 35 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.