Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

Shares of NASDAQ ALNA opened at $0.45 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 809,035 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $963,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 407,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 214,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 330,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

