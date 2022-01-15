Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 11,183 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 339,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,183 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.85% of Pool worth $147,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pool by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Pool by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pool in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,274,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,300,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pool alerts:

POOL opened at $494.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $305.47 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $548.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.37.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.64. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $555.57.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.