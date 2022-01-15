Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Alpha Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:ASPC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 3,200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $4,117,000. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition by 108.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 54,430 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Alpha Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,190,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Alpha Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $385,000.

Shares of ASPC stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. Alpha Capital Acquisition has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $9.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Alpha Capital Acquisition Company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

