Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 878 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in Alphabet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,789.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,894.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,796.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOGL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

