AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 78,949 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,949 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for about 0.5% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cerner worth $10,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 32.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP raised its position in shares of Cerner by 193.9% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Cerner by 255.3% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,285,000 after purchasing an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Cerner by 1.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,130,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Cerner by 34.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 762,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,275,000 after purchasing an additional 195,006 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $92.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $67.96 and a 12-month high of $93.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

CERN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

