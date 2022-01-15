AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,198 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,947,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,045,780,000 after purchasing an additional 418,675 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,251,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,522,334,000 after acquiring an additional 363,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 33.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 11,548,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864,627 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,230,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,150,017,000 after acquiring an additional 157,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 9.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $118.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $74.05 and a one year high of $118.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 23.68% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.041 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.83.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

