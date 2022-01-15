AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $4.62 Million Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,075 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 191.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 616.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Liberty Global by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $502,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,226,516 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LBTYA. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.05.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 97.60%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

