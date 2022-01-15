AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $5.64 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 17,367 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $5,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth about $334,124,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A opened at $144.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.47 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

Several brokerages recently commented on A. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.50.

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.