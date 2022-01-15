AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 37,555 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,555 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,213,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,851,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 232,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 25.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 363,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 74,835 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 650.0% in the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 450,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 390,000 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $27.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KEY. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $1,609,154.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,361,619 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.