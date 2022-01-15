Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €41.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on Alstom in a report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on Alstom in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.50) price objective on Alstom in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €31.50 ($35.80) price objective on Alstom in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €43.44 ($49.36).

EPA ALO opened at €33.75 ($38.35) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €31.90 and its 200 day moving average is €33.69. Alstom has a 12 month low of €25.65 ($29.15) and a 12 month high of €37.37 ($42.47).

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

