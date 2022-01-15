Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 231,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ALSMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alstom from €43.00 ($48.86) to €41.00 ($46.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. HSBC began coverage on shares of Alstom in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alstom from €48.00 ($54.55) to €47.00 ($53.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alstom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Alstom stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. Alstom has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

