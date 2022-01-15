Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Purchases $19,294.50 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $19,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

On Wednesday, December 15th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 91,247 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $1,225,447.21.

On Monday, December 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $492,749.23.

On Wednesday, October 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 5,603 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, with a total value of $75,528.44.

On Monday, October 18th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 23,086 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $311,661.00.

ALTG stock opened at $14.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.93. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alta Equipment Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTG. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,241,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after buying an additional 309,352 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,543,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,189,000 after purchasing an additional 224,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 201,609 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,337,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 119,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.