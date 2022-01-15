AMATEN (AMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,925.06

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One AMATEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0800 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, AMATEN has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. AMATEN has a total market capitalization of $605,925.06 and $34.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005513 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.83 or 0.00059623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006708 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

AMATEN Coin Profile

AMATEN is a coin. AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 coins. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com . AMATEN’s official Twitter account is @AmatenOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Amaten is building a decentralized gift card ecosystem on its own blockchain network running on Aelf as one of the first side chains. This blockchain solution is designed to be secure and fraud-proof, capable of processing tens of thousands of transactions per second, integrate seamlessly with existing merchant infrastructure, and will precipitate a whole new superior user experience. “

