Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.5% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,727,219 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $112,586,869,000 after buying an additional 112,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after buying an additional 338,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,963,398 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $54,916,643,000 after buying an additional 89,867 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,446,833 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,139,577,000 after buying an additional 135,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,749,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $23,148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 146,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock worth $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,242.76 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3,438.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,427.83. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Forty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,201.88.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.