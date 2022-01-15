Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Short Interest Up 1,074.7% in December

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 418,200 shares, an increase of 1,074.7% from the December 15th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,255,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AZFL traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,088,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,305,781. Amazonas Florestal has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Amazonas Florestal Company Profile
