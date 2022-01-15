Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $10,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Daniel L bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 137.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $146.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.70. Amedisys, Inc. has a one year low of $133.62 and a one year high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Amedisys from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist cut their price objective on Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Amedisys from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

